Vergennes Union High School announces Boys’ State delegates

VERGENNES —  The Vergennes American Legion Post 14 will sponsor five VUHS delegates to the Green Mountain Boys’ State held June 18 to 23 on the campus of Lyndon State College in Lyndonville: 

Lance Bergmans, Mason Charlebois, Casey Kimball, Aaron Premont, and Ethan Sausville. 

Ben Praamsma was selected but is unable to attend so alternate Sausville will attend.

The boys were nominated by faculty and staff based on leadership; character and honesty; cooperativeness; community participation and service; and scholarship.

Green Mountain Boys’ State is a leadership laboratory for rising high school senior boys. The main focus is Vermont town, county and state government, and its organization, policies and procedures. They will work on issues relating to Vermont, and debate and discuss these issues during a session at the Vermont State House in Montpelier.

The VUHS community thanked the members of the Vergennes American Legion for its generous support in the program.

