Vergennes Union High School Girls’ State delegates named

× Expand Photo provided VUHS delegates Nora Hatch, Peighton Duprey and Norah Deming.

VERGENNES — The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Vermont and Unit 14 of Vergennes will sponsor four junior girls as delegates to Vermont Girls’ State from June 17 to 22 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph.

Norah Deming, Peighton Duprey and Nora Hatch of Vergennes Union High School and Kristin DeGraaf, who attends Rice Memorial High School, are attending.

The purpose of Girls’ State is to provide citizenship training for girls of high school age; to afford them an opportunity to live together as self-governing citizens; and to inform them about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship, in order that they may understand and participate in the functioning of their government.