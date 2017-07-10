Vermont Gran Fondo: Cyclists take on mountain gaps

× Expand Eagle photo Two cyclists take a moment out of the 109-mile-long Vermont Gran Fondo event held in the Green Mountains of Addison County last week.

MIDDLEBURY – The July 1 Vermont Gran Fondo 2017 course brought back Middlebury Gap into the fray as the final gap climb for bicycling marathoners.

Rivaling many rides in the western United States, Vermonters and other Easterners call their mountain passes “gaps”, and last week’s event traversed three of them: Appalachian Gap, Lincoln Gap, and Middlebury Gap.

“We unfortunately missed the Brandon Gap due to road construction but, hope to return to the LAMB route in 2018,” according to Sue Hoxie of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, one of Gran Fondo's growing list of supporters.

With a 24 percent maximum grade and an average grade of 15 percent, the east side of Lincoln Gap is the steepest paved mile in the U.S., according to Bicycling Magazine, and ranked among the world’s steepest climbs by Global Cycling Network. This year's Gran course pushed the limits with 11,000 feet of climbing in 109 miles.

The Vermont Gran Fondo was born from the passion of a group of local cyclists. The event is officially produced by Cycle Addison County, Inc. Event proceeds are distributed via grants to municipalities and non-profit organizations with the purpose of enhancing bicycling in Addison County.