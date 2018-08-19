Vermont ranked no. 5 in reading scores

MIDDLEBURY | With the Every Student Succeeds Act shaping state curriculums, and students getting closer to the end of their summer breaks, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. Vermont placed high in the rankings in the new online report.

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio to dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.

Quality & Safety of Schools in Vermont (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

13th – Math Test Scores

5th – Reading Test Scores

First – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

27th – Median SAT Score

5th – Median ACT Score

29th – Percentage of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers

11th – Dropout Rate

26th – Bullying Incidence Rate

First – Percentage of Threatened/Injured High School Students

For the full report online, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335/.