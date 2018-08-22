Vermont’s country stores, Part 2

CONCLUSION: Each Vermont country store carries its own particular stock of special wares and memorable characters, according to Vermont author Dennis Bathory-Kitsz.

*Warren Store: Warren, Vt.

Getting a start in 1839, the same year slaves mutinied aboard the infamous sailing ship Amistad, today’s Warren Store was operating as a stagecoach stop and a boarding house. “Even then it was the center of activity for Warren, bringing folks together for food and conversation and warmth,” according to a history of the store.”

The Warren Store is located at 284 Center St., in the center of Warren.

× Expand File photo West Addison General Store.

*West Addison General Store: West Addison, Vt.

While everyone calls it WAGS., it’s officially named the West Addison General Store. Of course after one visit, WAGS will have your tongue wagging for more of its good Vermont food and down home community spirit.

“WAGS has been serving the local community, seasonal campers, anglers, outdoorsmen and tourists with food, beverages, fuel and more,” they point out.

West Addison General Store is located at Route 17W in Addison.

*Ripton General Store: Ripton, Vt.

When the New York Times took notice of the sleepy Ripton Country Store, things started to wake up at the general store perched alongside the winding mountain highway leading from East Middlebury to the Bread Loaf School and the Middlebury Snow Bowl ski area.

Noted among the inventory and unique treasures inside the Ripton store is an antique crank cash register, a reminder of a vanished time before electronic calculators. But for those passing through Ripton, take note.

You can find the Ripton Country Store located at 1192 Route 125 in Ripton. For details call 388-7328.

*Taftsville Country Store: Taftsville, Vt.

You’ll find Vermont’s historic Taftsville Country Store in the beautiful Ottauquechee River Valley, right along Route 4 almost midway between Woodstock and Quechee.

Back in 1840, Daniel Taft and his sons built the distinctive red-colored brick store that still serves as the heart of the community. It’s one of the few country stores here that happens to be listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

According to the store’s own published history, “The old wooden floors have been preserved along with the tin ceilings and a brick chimney that rises through the center of the ground floor. Old farm tools and collectibles line the walls.”

If you can’t make it to the store, the owners will happily mail you a fascinating, free “pure Vermont” store catalog. Just call 1-800-854-0013 to order your copy.

Special gift packages are available and everything is shipped from the store.

The store is located at 2706 E. Woodstock Rd. in Taftsville.