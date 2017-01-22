Vermont’s largest event for baby boomers and seniors planned

× Expand Photo via Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO website Baby Boomers, seniors and all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fun and learning at the 22nd annual Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO.

SOUTH BURLINGTON — The 22nd annual Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Sheraton-Burlington Hotel & Conference Center on Williston Road in South Burlington from 9a.m.– 4 p.m.

Baby Boomers, seniors and all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fun and learning including: more than 90 exhibit booths; seminars and workshops covering everything from health and wellness to food, money and travel; giveaways including a trip for two; Lyric Theatre Musical Revue “Everything Old Is New Again”; dance party with DJ Charlie Rice; Starline Rhythm Boys concert; photo booth; silent auction and raffle to benefit Age Well; art demos; free food sampling with soups, desserts and more.

The Starline Rhythm Boys concert will be held from 12-1 p.m. in the Emerald Ballroom featuring rockabilly and honky-tonk in the “old school, drummerless way.” The band has won numerous awards over the years and continues to entertain crowds all over the region with superior musicianship, vocals and showmanship.

Tickets for the EXPO are $5 at the door, $4 in advance and can be purchased online or by phone. Ticket price is all inclusive, except for food concessions for sale by the Sheraton. The event is handicap accessible and includes free parking.

For more information, visit www.vermontmaturity.com/expo or call (802)-872-9000 x118, or email vermontmaturity@aol.com.