Vermont’s top cop has pot concerns

MONTPELIER | Research shows marijuana legalization will lead to more traffic highway deaths, Vermont’s top cop told the Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission Nov.14.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson, chair of the commission’s Roadway Safety Subcommittee, shared the latest academic and professional research about pot legalization and highway safety. Speaking in a “just the facts” tone, he delivered his summary:

“When you have increased use of marijuana or legalization of marijuana, you’re gonna see more fatalities on your roadways. I think the data does support that, and I know there are different views on that, but I would feel comfortable taking that to a jury and trying to convince them of that... .”

In the 30 months before pot was decriminalized in Vermont on July 1, 2013, there were 33 fatal accidents in which drivers were THC-positive. In the 30 months afterwards, there were 44. The total number of fatal and non-fatal crashes in this category rose from 71 to 91.

Crime rates for burglary and robbery also have risen significantly in “depenalized pot” jurisdictions in the U.S. and abroad...

SCOTT: EDUCATION SUMMIT IN DECEMBER

Gov. Scott plans to hold an education summit in December to build support for closing the estimated $50 million revenue gap in the state education fund. One proposal already aired by Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe: make Vermont’s smallest-in-the-nation teacher/student ratio more in line with other states.

STATE GOVERNMENT SHOWS BIGGEST JOB LOSS

According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the state’s jobless rate was 2.9 percent in October, matching September’s figure. Unemployment was lowest in the White River Junction area (1.8 percent) and highest in Derby (3.4 percent). By job sector, the biggest gains were in arts, entertainment, and recreation, and the biggest losses were in State Government (down 900 jobs for a 4.5 percent loss).

MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE IS NO. 10

The following are the largest non-government employers of full-time workers, according to a regional business magazine: 1. UVM Medical Center, 7,574. 2. UVM, 3,729. 3. Global Foundries, 3,000. 4. Rutland Regional Medical Center, 1,650. 5. Shaw’s Supermarkets, 1,600 (16 stores). 6. Keurig Green Mountain, 1,500. 7. Central Vermont Medical Center, 1,400. 8. Walmart, 1,273 (six stores). 9. Jay Peak Resort, 1,200. 10. Middlebury College, 1,187.