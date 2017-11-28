Vermont’s top cop has pot concerns

Photo provided
State Sen. Deb Ingram (D-Chittenden County) arrested for DUI.
MONTPELIER | Research shows marijuana legalization will lead to more traffic highway deaths, Vermont’s top cop told the Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission Nov.14.
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson, chair of the commission’s Roadway Safety Subcommittee, shared the latest academic and professional research about pot legalization and highway safety. Speaking in a “just the facts” tone, he delivered his summary:
“When you have increased use of marijuana or legalization of marijuana, you’re gonna see more fatalities on your roadways. I think the data does support that, and I know there are different views on that, but I would feel comfortable taking that to a jury and trying to convince them of that... .”
In the 30 months before pot was decriminalized in Vermont on July 1, 2013, there were 33 fatal accidents in which drivers were THC-positive. In the 30 months afterwards, there were 44. The total number of fatal and non-fatal crashes in this category rose from 71 to 91.
Crime rates for burglary and robbery also have risen significantly in “depenalized pot” jurisdictions in the U.S. and abroad...
SCOTT: EDUCATION SUMMIT IN DECEMBER
Gov. Scott plans to hold an education summit in December to build support for closing the estimated $50 million revenue gap in the state education fund. One proposal already aired by Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe: make Vermont’s smallest-in-the-nation teacher/student ratio more in line with other states.
STATE GOVERNMENT SHOWS BIGGEST JOB LOSS
According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the state’s jobless rate was 2.9 percent in October, matching September’s figure. Unemployment was lowest in the White River Junction area (1.8 percent) and highest in Derby (3.4 percent). By job sector, the biggest gains were in arts, entertainment, and recreation, and the biggest losses were in State Government (down 900 jobs for a 4.5 percent loss).
MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE IS NO. 10
The following are the largest non-government employers of full-time workers, according to a regional business magazine: 1. UVM Medical Center, 7,574. 2. UVM, 3,729. 3. Global Foundries, 3,000. 4. Rutland Regional Medical Center, 1,650. 5. Shaw’s Supermarkets, 1,600 (16 stores). 6. Keurig Green Mountain, 1,500. 7. Central Vermont Medical Center, 1,400. 8. Walmart, 1,273 (six stores). 9. Jay Peak Resort, 1,200. 10. Middlebury College, 1,187.
MUSICAL CHAIRS: STATE HOUSE NEWS CORPS
Neal Goswami (formerly of Rutland Herald/Times Argus) will cover the State House for WCAX, replacing Kyle Midura, who is now working the station’s Washington, DC beat. Business/healthcare reporter Erin Mansfield has left Vermont Digger — no replacement named, yet. Taylor Dobbs, late of VPR, was hired by Seven Days to take over the State House duties of Terri Hallenbeck, who will be writing for the alumni office at Middlebury College.
Franklin County Sen. Dustin Degree has resigned his seat following an appointment to a workplace development post in the Scott administration. Rep. Corey Parent of St. Albans is considered the leading candidate to fill Degree’s seat. Appointed to work with Degree is Sarah Buxton, a former Democrat legislator from Tunbridge who lost her seat to Republican David Ainsworth in a close, highly contested 2016 election.
One senator who won’t be leaving is Deb Ingram (D-Chittenden County) of Williston. The Democrat was arrested in October for driving under the influence. In a Nov. 1 news story, she said she is an alcoholic actively committed to recovery in a 12-step program. She will plead guilty but will not resign her seat.
-Former Vermont newspaper editor Guy Page is a freelance columnist covering state affairs for the Vermont Eagle and other news outlets.