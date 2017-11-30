Vermont’s workforce dilemma

× Expand Photo provided Black River Produce and Vermont Smoke & Cure are both Vermont food companies employing skilled Vermonters in a variety of different types of positions.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont’s struggle to grow its workforce weakens our economy, inhibits the ability for Vermont businesses to expand their operations, and threatens the ability for Vermonters and future generations to grow and thrive here in the Green Mountains.

An aging workforce, stagnant wages in jobs without career ladders, the cost of housing and childcare, the opioid epidemic, and a need for more young adults entering the workforce are all contributors to our workforce dilemma.

According to a 2013 Vermont Food System Workforce Needs Assessment report, 40 percent of large employers and 50 percent of small employers surveyed said that hiring challenges are holding their businesses back—meaning they are faced with reduced revenue, less efficient production, and delayed expansion plans into new markets or larger production spaces. Four years later, the challenges have only increased.

The simple demographic fact is that more people are retiring and fewer people are entering the workforce each year.

According to a report from the Vermont Futures Project released in January 2017, 11,375 Vermonters retire every year, and only 8,000 young people are entering Vermont’s workforce from either high school or college. Frankly, we need more people in Vermont or these negative trends will continue and we will not be able to afford to sustain the traditions that make Vermont such a special place to live.

There is also a widely held perception that Vermont lacks sufficient opportunities for job seekers in general, and thus many young people leave the state for more or better opportunities elsewhere.

Yet, in the Vermont Farm to Plate Network’s efforts to strengthen economic development in the food system, we often hear from local food producers and businesses that the biggest challenge to growing their business is finding labor. Farmers, producers, and distributors cannot find the local people they need to drive trucks, harvest vegetables, process meat, milk cows, or manage poultry and livestock. These jobs are available, but Vermonters often do not apply because they are under the impression that these are low-wage jobs with no opportunity for career advancement. The honest truth is that not as many Vermonters want to do hard physical labor anymore, which begs the question—who will do this needed work?