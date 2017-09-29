Vermont 2016-17 Assessment Results released

× Expand Blend Images - JGI/Jamie Grill Getty Images/Brand X

BARRE | Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe today announced statewide results from the 2016-17 Smarter Balanced Assessments, a set of computer adaptive tests for English language arts and mathematics developed by a national consortium currently made up of 15 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Bureau of Indian Education.

This was the third year Vermont students participated in the Smarter Balanced program.

These tests, which were administered this spring to students in grades 3 through 8 and grade 11, were designed to assess student mastery of the common core state standards for English language arts and mathematics. Over time, the results will provide community members, teachers and parents with an increasingly reliable and accurate snapshot of children’s mastery of these standards as well as the progress of our schools at improving the performance of our students relative to these standards.

Like several other consortium member states, Vermont saw its scores decline slightly this past year.

“The relationship between strong academic skills and financial security and wellbeing is stronger than it has ever been, regardless of whether our students are headed to careers or college when they graduate. Tests don’t measure everything that matters to a happy and successful life, including our ability to participate in democratic life, but there is no path to prosperity for students who don’t master reading, writing and mathematics,” said Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe. “We were disappointed to see those score declines. The achievement gaps between our vulnerable youth and students with greater privilege remain, and in some cases were narrowed, but this was largely a result of score declines for more privileged groups. As we work to implement more personalized learning and flexible pathways, we need to make sure we continue to challenge and engage all our students, while providing the extra support our more vulnerable children need to thrive. And, we need to support our schools and teachers as they figure out how to support better learning outcomes.”

This is the first year scores will be used to calculate the growth measures (to show change in performance from the preceding year) in Vermont’s state plan for the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Federal dollars are used to provide extra support for students for whom those dollars will make the greatest difference. When all students have higher levels of mastery, we all benefit from that greater productivity, Deputy Secretary Amy Fowler said.