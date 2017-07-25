Vermont Attorney General upholds suspension of anti-fraud software

Vermont State Attorney General TJ Donovan says biometric photo reading software used by the Department of Motor Vehicles should remain suspended because it violates state law.

The move may make more Vermonters vulnerable to fraud, however.

DMV Commissioner Robert Ide said that while the department has stopped using the software, it had a useful purpose for identifying forms of ID fraud.

DMV Commissioner Robert Ide says the state’s facial recognition program was an effective law enforcement tool.

“That’s exactly what it’s used for—for ID fraud and an assist for law enforcement if they are investigating a case,” Ide told True North. “Our use of the product is somewhat different than the version that Hollywood or television puts out. It’s very tightly controlled access, and we are very careful that we only scan photos that have a real reason for being looked for.”

Not anymore. In May, Gov. Phil Scott ordered the program suspended while Donovan’s office reviewed it to see if it violates state law. Donovan’s announcement last week drives another nail in the coffin for the anti-fraud program.

“We’ve been working with TJ, so the press release (from the attorney general’s office) contained no surprises for us,” Ide said. “ … It’s a tool that’s not available to us and we’re not using it.”

At least for the immediate future, there are no plans to revive the software. The statute cited to suspend the software is Act 154, passed in 2004, which Donovan says prohibits use of biometrics for consideration of a driver’s license application.

“TJ has looked at it closely and concluded that having the system turned on violates that language, and it should be turned off until that language is corrected,” Ide said.

Ide said he’ll be working with state police and the attorney general’s office to see if the language of the statute can be revised to bring the program back to life but added its “highly speculative at this point.”

ACLU of Vermont staff attorney Jay Diaz has been leading the charge to put the program out of commission. In May, he wrote a letter to Ide saying the use of facial recognition software to scan the state’s 2.6 million photo database of photo ID applicants disproportionately targets migrant farm workers, immigrants and racial minorities, perhaps causing some to get caught up in unwarranted criminal investigations.