Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents Sondheim

RUTLAND — Revue Marry Me a Little is a musical with lyrics and music by Stephen Sondheim, conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René. The revue sets songs cut from Sondheim’s better-known musicals from 1954 to 1973, and a few from later productions, into a dialogue-free plot about the relationship between two lonely New York single people who are in emotional conflict during an evening in their separate one-room apartments. Despite knowing of the other’s existence, they never get up the courage to talk to each other, though they imagine what an encounter might be like.

The musical originally was staged by the off-off-Broadway Production Company. It opened on October 29, 1980. It re-opened March 12, 1981 at the off-Broadway Actor’s Playhouse where it ran for 96 performances. A new version opened in 2012, Off-Broadway again. Directed by Norman Rene, it starred Craig Lucas and Suzanne Henry. In June, 1982, the musical opened in London. It has been performed in many US regional theaters, as well as around the world.

What can you do on a Saturday night alone? It’s a question one young man and one woman have as they struggle with another night alone with just the first edition of New York’s Sunday Times. Unlike many revues, by the end of the evening a story has been told. The man and woman have shabby studio apartments in New York City. She lives on the floor below him, but we see their apartments merged as one, functioning as his, and hers, both. They never meet, but they appear in each other’s dreams and recollections. How they spend the evening, and how they feel about it, is told through their actions and songs.

She sees him every day. He sees her, but he’s scared to speak; how does he break the wall? At the end we have spent an evening with two lonely, single people in their spare studio apartments, but, through their songs, we’ve glimpsed a rich and moving fantasy life.

The musical revue will be presented in the Brick Box at the Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland Feb. 23, 24 and 25 as well as on March 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Peter Marsh of Rutland, is the director. He is one of ART’s producing directors, and the coordinator of the Nor’Eastern Play Writing Contest and Showcase. He has recently directed The Cocktail Hour and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf for ART. Mary Ellen Harlow, of Wallingford is the musical director. She is retired from teaching high school choral music. She has done musical direction for, among others, Godspell, Little Shop of Horrors, Bye Bye Birdie and Side by Side by Sondheim.

The cast of two is Julia Doiron and Ben Norton. The choreographer is Tegan Waite and the stage manager is Wendy Savery. Rob Biddiscombe is technical director, David Lane is lighting designer, Nancy Ellery is costume designer and Kelly Connaughton is prop designer. Sandy Gartner is assistant producer and Susan Gladding-Heitzman is board operator.

Marry Me A Little, presented in the Brick Box, has limited seating for each performance. Reservations are available by calling the Paramount Box Office at (802) 775-0903, stopping by the box office or going on-line at their website: www.Paramountlive.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door and are $20 for general admission.

Other plays for the 12th season include: Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling (April 27, 28, 29 & May 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 pm and April 30 at 2 pm: and the 11th annual Nor'Eastern Showcase featuring the three writers who win this year's 11th annual one-act play writing contest (May 19 and 20 at 7:30 pm).

