Vermont affordable housing: when a low-income housing loan is not a loan

VHFA's Sarah Carpenter: "Since 2009, median household income among Vermont's tax credit unit residents has changed very little..."

VERMONT — A recent published statement by Vermont Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Sarah Carpenter to former state auditor Randy Brock on True North Reports online, regarding the fact that low-income mortgages are likely never to be paid back because the borrower’ incomes remain low over the life of the loan, contradicts the findings of a 2009 State of Vermont affordable housing study.

According to Carpenter, “there is very little expectation that these (affordable housing) mortgages will have the capacity to be paid back without disrupting the project. If the incomes of the residents remain low… there is no room in the rents to pay back these loans. We do not want to raise rents and displace low-income residents at the end of tax credit compliance period just to pay back a deferred loan.”

The December 2009 Douglas-era report titled “Affordable Tiger Team Report: Enhancing Investments in Affordable Housing” indicated that incomes of Vermonters in low-income housing were on the rise; the report’s data indicate that many low-income loans should be repaid to better help the state’s bottom line.

The 2009 report does not appear to back up Carpenter’s indication that incomes of those in residential units funded with low-income housing tax credits are not trending higher.

The Affordable Tiger Team Report, which appears to have been removed as an online state resource to the public during the term of Gov. Peter Shumlin, includes actual income data-by-housing unit over a short period of time; it indicates an upward trend in income growth. The data source cited in the report was supplied by VHFA. VHFA, a private, non-profit organization, tracks tenant incomes in order to remain compliant with its public-purpose bond requirements.

Yet in a July 24 email response to Brock’s comments about income gains among Vermont’s low-income residents since the 2009 Tiger Team Report, Carpenter indicated that there has been at least some income growth. However, she did not seem to give much credence to the slow growth as a future trend line to watch..

“Since 2009, median household income among Vermont’s tax credit unit residents has changed very little, increasing 1.4 percent each year on average — less than the 2 percent rate among all renters in the state, as of 2015 (the most recent year for which U.S. Census Bureau estimates are available). Among all Vermont households (both owners and renters), median household income increased by 1.7 percent annually on average during this period,” according to Carpenter.