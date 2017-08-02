Vermont affordable housing: when a low-income housing loan is not a loan

VHFA image
"Since 2009, median household income among Vermont's tax credit unit residents has changed very little..."
VERMONT — A recent published statement by Vermont Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Sarah Carpenter to former state auditor Randy Brock on True North Reports online, regarding the fact that low-income mortgages are likely never to be paid back because the borrower’ incomes remain low over the life of the loan, contradicts the findings of a 2009 State of Vermont affordable housing study.
According to Carpenter, “there is very little expectation that these (affordable housing) mortgages will have the capacity to be paid back without disrupting the project. If the incomes of the residents remain low… there is no room in the rents to pay back these loans. We do not want to raise rents and displace low-income residents at the end of tax credit compliance period just to pay back a deferred loan.”
The December 2009 Douglas-era report titled “Affordable Tiger Team Report: Enhancing Investments in Affordable Housing” indicated that incomes of Vermonters in low-income housing were on the rise; the report’s data indicate that many low-income loans should be repaid to better help the state’s bottom line.
The 2009 report does not appear to back up Carpenter’s indication that incomes of those in residential units funded with low-income housing tax credits are not trending higher.
The Affordable Tiger Team Report, which appears to have been removed as an online state resource to the public during the term of Gov. Peter Shumlin, includes actual income data-by-housing unit over a short period of time; it indicates an upward trend in income growth. The data source cited in the report was supplied by VHFA. VHFA, a private, non-profit organization, tracks tenant incomes in order to remain compliant with its public-purpose bond requirements.
Yet in a July 24 email response to Brock’s comments about income gains among Vermont’s low-income residents since the 2009 Tiger Team Report, Carpenter indicated that there has been at least some income growth. However, she did not seem to give much credence to the slow growth as a future trend line to watch..
“Since 2009, median household income among Vermont’s tax credit unit residents has changed very little, increasing 1.4 percent each year on average — less than the 2 percent rate among all renters in the state, as of 2015 (the most recent year for which U.S. Census Bureau estimates are available). Among all Vermont households (both owners and renters), median household income increased by 1.7 percent annually on average during this period,” according to Carpenter.
But what about Carpenter’s earlier statement to Brock about loan repayment arrangements? Does it directly conflict with IRS regulations, at least when it comes to the need to repay (or not) a bona fide loan in a low-income tax credit project?
A bona fide debt, as defined by IRS guidelines, “is one which arises from a debtor-creditor relationship based upon a valid and enforceable obligation to pay a fixed or determinable sum of money.”
To qualify as a low-income tax credits, a bona fide loan must be intended and regarded to be a genuine loan.
“An essential element of bona fide debt is whether there exists a good-faith intent on the part of the recipient of the funds to make repayment and a good-faith intent on the part of the person advancing the funds to enforce repayment,” according to the IRS statute IRC 42 Low-Income Housing Credit. The credit was enacted by Congress as part of the Tax Reform Act of 1986 to encourage new construction and rehabilitation of existing buildings as low-income rental housing for households with income at or below specified income levels.
If VHFA made low-income tax credit loans (mortgages) without expecting repayment, would the agency be in violation of federal law?
According to the website of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), “the Internal Revenue Service oversight of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program has been minimal.” Thus, it appears unlikely that a state entity in violation of the law would come under IRS scrutiny.
GAO reports that since 1986, the IRS conducted only seven audits of 56 state housing finance agencies (HFAs) on which the federal tax agency relies to administer and oversee the program. “Without such reviews, IRS cannot determine the extent of noncompliance and other issues at HFAs,” GAO states.
According to Brock, “a person qualifying for a low-income housing loan one year could become a multimillionaire sometime. I think there are some very important questions that need to be asked.”
Brock believes that non-repayment of low-interest, affordable housing mortgages over time is a “red flag” being ignored by state officials and others, including the IRS.
The former state auditor added that when a loan maturity occurs, the conservation board extends it for another 10 or 20 years.
“These housing loans can be made at low or no interest,” Brock said in an online True North Reports interview. “Often they are set up to have a balloon payment at the end of the period, say 10 years, 20 years, whatever… Next to nothing is being paid on an ongoing basis, and then repayments are being pushed out into the future.”