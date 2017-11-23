Vermont and the 10th Mountain Division

× Expand Photo courtesy Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum 10th Mountain Division.

STOWE | In November 2003, the Vermont Ski Museum inducted into the Vermont Ski Hall of Fame the over 260 Vermonters who served in the 10 th Mountain Division during World War II.

In recognition of their valor, the late U.S. Sen. James Jeffords addressed the President on Veterans Day 2003. This ongoing exhibit celebrates the contributions of these men towards ending World War II and creating the ski industry.

The 10th was a unique group. Formed by C. Minot “Minnie” Dole, the founder of the National Ski Patrol, the 10 th is the only military group founded by a civilian. Activated in November 1941, it began with a 1000 men. Part of the IV Corps of the 5 th Army, the 10th Division quickly grew to three regiments, over 33,000 men by the end of the War. After rigorous training in mountain warfare at high altitudes in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the 10 th shipped to the Mediterranean theater at the end of 1944. They swiftly moved through the Apennine Mountains of Italy, cutting off supply routes and capturing the high ground. They closed the Italian front, changing the tide of the War, but not without the horrific losses of War. On May 2, 1945, the Germans in Italy surrendered. On October 20, 1945, the 10 th Mountain Division was deactivated.

The Finnish Army inspired Dole to push the concept of soldiers on skis. The Finns boldly and unexpectedly kept the stronger Russian Army at bay during 1939. In the late 1930s, skiing was just becoming a major recreational sport in the United States: the first lift was installed at the White Cupboard Inn in 1934; the National Ski Patrol in 1938. However, there was a large, dedicated group of outdoors-men, skiers, mountaineers, and hikers who loved the mountains and their country. This educated, lively, adventurous population became the 10 th Mountain Division.

These men flourished during their training at Camp Hale. Taught by leading ski racers and instructors, they became lovers of the sport and the mountains. During the tribulations of training in such isolation, they formed lasting bonds, resulting in their legendary camaraderie. They carried both their dedication to skiing and their affection for their fellow soldiers into their post-War lives...

In Vermont, these men started lodges, shops, ski schools, ski patrols; they became coaches; they opened ski areas; they formed and supported ski organizations such as Vermont Alpine Racing Association; they instigated technological innovations; they inspired the formation of the Mountain Warfare School and Battalion in Jericho, Vermont; and they breed another generation of skiers.

This Stowe exhibit tells their story - from the early days of training to their post-War legacy. Throughout there are quotes and reminiscences from the Vermonters who served in the 10 th Mountain Division.

Special thanks to the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum for this story.