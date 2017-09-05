Vermont Archaeology Month at Silver Lake

× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | Every September, the State of Vermont celebrates the past by devoting an entire month to fun and educational activities relating to the field of archaeology.

Here in Addison County, you can check out the month’s offerings from the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to the Mount Independence Historic Site.

The Vermont Archaeological Society is also celebrating the month with an emphasis on saving our heritage. VAS is a volunteer organization comprised of professional and avocational archaeologists and the interested public.

“The society is committed to raising the awareness of Vermont’s past, while at the same time protecting its valuable cultural resources from injury and exploitation,” according to Jacob Clay, VAS’ president.

“VAS hosts a wide range of exciting activities each year. The society sponsors both a spring and fall meeting, which brings together guest lecturers for the presentation of reports and papers relating to a broad spectrum of topics pertaining to archaeology in Vermont and beyond,” Clay noted. “The semi-annual meetings also serve as an opportunity for members and non-members to gather for social and professional communication and to conduct the society’s business.”

To join, email VAS at info@vtarchaeology.org or check out the society’s Facebook page. You can also send a postcard to Vermont Archaeological Society, Inc., P.O. Box 663 Burlington, Vermont 05402-0663 for more details.

× Expand Photo provided Learn about a sunken ancient, Indian birch bark canoe in Silver Lake during a special Vermont Archaeology Month hiking event in Salisbury on Sept. 10.

Also this month, you can join the free Silver Lake History Hike on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hikers will meet at the public parking lot (Silver Lake Trailhead) on Route 53 south of Branbury State Park. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. And remember to carry your valuables with you.

Historical researcher and author Bill Powers will join retired U.S. archaeologist Dave Lacy on the hike to Silver Lake.

Powers and Lacy will highlight the history and archaeology of the area, including evidence of Native American use, 19th century settlement, development of a hotel-retreat on the lake shore, the 100th anniversary of a power generation dam and network and several decades of U.S. National Forest management.

Powers will display a collection of historic photographs of Silver Lake.

Please carry water, lunch, appropriate walking shoes, insect repellent and sunscreen if desired. Well-behaved (voice command or leashed) dogs are welcome to join the group.