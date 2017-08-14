Vermont authors to host bookmaking event

MIDDLEBURY - Two Baby Boomer Vermont grandmothers collaborated on creating a brand-new children’s book, “Where is Sam?” that follows a boy to his “Gamma’s” house where the two play their favorite game of hide-and-seek all day. The endearing story and 3-D art mesmerize readers of all ages.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m,, the book’s creators, Sandra Stillman Gartner and Marguerite Jill Dye, will host a paper-cut bookmaking workshop for children, families, and the young at heart at the Henry Sheldon Museum in downtown Middlebury. The event is free and appropriate for ages six and up. Reservations are required by calling the Sheldon at 802-388-2117, and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Stillman Gartner, Vermont author, journalist, actress, producer, and filmmaker, was inspired to write the engaging story while playing with her grandson, Sam. “Whenever he covered his eyes with his hands, he believed that I couldn’t see him. After we played from morning till night, we collapsed in a heap, sprawled out on the floor.”

Marguerite Jill Dye, Sandy’s artist/writer friend from Killington, illustrated “Where is Sam?”

The Henry Sheldon Museum is located at 1 Park St. across from the Ilsley Library. For more information, call 388-2117 or visit the museum website: www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org.