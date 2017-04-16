Vermont Choral Union Celebrates 50 Years With Christina Whitten Thomas

MIDDLEBURY — Vermont’s longest-established community-based a Cappella choir celebrates fifty years of singing timeless music together, as its 36 singers from across the state take wing with soaring works from medieval times to the present.

The centerpiece of the program features the world premiere of a dazzling choral suite commissioned by VCU and composed by award-winning Middlebury College graduate Christina Whitten Thomas, scored for eight-part chorus and flute, with texts by Vermont-based writer Abigail Carroll, 1950s’ Waterbury poet Jean Killary, and Middlebury author Jay Parini.

The 90-minute program encompasses works that bring to life texts from church and theater traditions, romance and the natural world, crossing the centuries from the European and North American continents. They include 18th-century psalm settings by historic Vermont figures Justin Morgan and Elisha West, and pieces by such noted composers as William Byrd, Heinrich Schütz, Johannes Brahms, Josef Rheinberger, Maurice Duruflé, Charles Villiers Stanford, Francis Poulenc, Samuel Barber, Will Todd, and Randall Thompson.

Performances will be held on Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m., Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Center for the Arts, Middlebury College. Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m., Recital Hall, McCarthy Arts Center, Saint Michael’s College. Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Church of Montpelier.

Tickets at the door or in advance; see details at www.vtchoralunion.org or call Jeff at 802-989-7355.