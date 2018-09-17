Vermont Coffee Co. awarded for environmental leadership

× Expand Addison County Chamber of Commerce photo Vermont Coffee Company received the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence during a ceremony held at its Middlebury headquarters on Aug. 31. Vermont Coffee ’s Paul D. Ralston is a former Democratic member of the Vermont House of Representatives, representing Vermont House of Representatives Addison-1 District.

Vermont Coffee Company received the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence during a ceremony held at its Middlebury headquarters on Aug. 31.

The award recognizes the company’s initiative to roast its coffee with 100 percent renewable biogas, and it is the first coffee roaster in the U.S. to accomplish this goal.

Vermont Coffee Company’s Paul D. Ralston is a former Democratic member of the Vermont House of Representatives, representing Vermont House of Representatives Addison—1 District from 2010 to 2015. Ralston did not seek reelection in 2014.

Ralston studied agricultural engineering at the University of Vermont and earned a B.S. in business administration from Trinity College.

The company’s organic, fair-trade coffee beans are sold to accounts ranging from small, highly regarded New York City coffee shops to Costco. Ralston, who is the sole owner, has not publicized sales figures but Vermont Coffee Company projects 20 percent growth in 2014. He is also the founder and CEO of Vermont Sweet Maple.

Ralston has served on the boards of Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG), Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, Vermont Family Forests, Addison County Democrats, and Addison County Chamber of Commerce. He also runs a Vermont-based economic development PAC, Vision to Action Vermont.