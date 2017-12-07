Vermont Cookie Love’s Love Shack robbery

FERRISBURGH | On Nov. 24, at approximately 8:30 a.m., State Police were notified of a burglary that occurred at Vermont Cookie Love’s Love Shack, a business located on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh.

Through furhter investigation it was found that the perpetrator used force to gain entry into the business and into a secure area which contained a safe. The perpetrator subsequently removed the safe that was bolted to the floor and fled out the back door. Evidence was collected from the scene.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the area or information on the burglary are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.

Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.