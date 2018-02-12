Vermont dairy sector going green

× Expand Photo provided The greening of dairy: “No industry better exemplifies the importance of getting environment, agriculture, and economy right than the dairy industry, which accounts for 7 percent of the Vermont economy. Building on the continued effort of the industry, we will see even greater results,” said Anson Tebbetts, secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.

MIDDLEBURY | A typical tourist trip to Vermont might include hiking on the Long Trail, skiing at one of our many resorts, fishing for wild brook trout, visiting a farm, and sampling some of the finest cheese, yogurt, and ice cream. Here in Vermont, environmental and agricultural excellence can be mutually reinforcing.

The Sustainable Dairy Products: Northeast Summit, held Feb. 12 in Norwich, provided a comprehensive look at energy efficiency, wastewater, cleaning/sanitation, and pollution prevention, and brought together experts, organizations, and other resources to help dairy processors flourish economically and environmentally.

“No industry better exemplifies the importance of getting environment, agriculture, and economy right than the dairy industry, which accounts for 7 percent of the Vermont economy. Building on the continued effort of the industry, we will see even greater results,” said Anson Tebbetts, secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (AAFM).

Value-added dairy products like cheese and yogurt are a growing sector in Vermont.

Many new manufacturers are emerging, and many farmers are exploring value-added products as a source of additional revenue to help maintain the viability of family farms.

“As dairy products businesses start and grow, they face many questions about how to reduce their environmental impact through best practices and compliance,” said Tom Bivins, executive director of the Vermont Cheese Council.

This year’s summit is but one example of how Vermont’s state agencies are reaching out to help food manufacturers.