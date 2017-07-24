Vermont fines private dam owner

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blueberry Hill Inn The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has fined Suzanne Reider of Goshen $9,750 for making alterations to Stewart Pond Dam before obtaining necessary authorization from the State.

GOSHEN — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has fined Suzanne Reider of Goshen for making alterations to Stewart Pond Dam before obtaining necessary authorization from the state.

According to John Zaikowski, ANR’s Office of General Counsel, Reider was fined $9,750.

Reider owns the Addison County property, listed at 1520 Goshen Ripton Road, where Stewart Pond Dam is located, according to Zaikowski.

The dam is registered in the Vermont Dam Inventory and is subject to Dam Safety Program permits and regulation.

According to an ANR news statement released earlier this month, “in the summer of 2014, agency personnel met with the Ms. Reider’s project engineer to assess the work necessary to improve the condition of the dam. That autumn, her project engineer applied for a permit to implement the previously discussed work. After the permit was approved and issued in March 2015, the agency requested a project status update. It became apparent that the alterations to the Stewart Pond Dam had been completed prior to the approval of the Dam Safety Program. Agency personnel visited the site and confirmed that, in addition to being completed before the issuance of a permit, the work was inconsistent with both the construction plans submitted with the application and the eventual dam order that was issued for those construction plans... By altering the Stewart Pond Dam prior to the issuance of and out of compliance with the Dam Safety Program’s order, Ms. Reider violated state environmental law. In the fall of 2016, a second project engineer removed the work inconsistent with the permit and implemented the missing pieces to bring the Dam into compliance.”

Shortly after the fine was issued to Reider, Emily Boedecker, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, said that even maintaining a backyard dam is serious business.

“Storing a large volume of water in a reservoir is an activity with inherent public safety and environmental risks, so owning a dam is a significant responsibility,” she said. “That is why the agency has considerable interest in working with dam owners to see that dams are safe by being well maintained and responsibly operated.”