Vermont Gas gets go ahead for pipeline

HINESBURG — The Vermont Supreme Court last Thursday lifted a stay that halted Vermont Gas from constructing a portion of its pipeline through Geprags Park.

“We agree with Vermont Gas Systems and the Department of Public Service that the public interest is served by vacating the statutory stay as this will allow VGS to complete construction of the pipeline, which the Public Service Board found, will provide significant economic benefits to the state,” wrote the High Court’s Justices in their opinion.

James Dumont, a Bristol-based attorney who represents several Hinesburg residents trying to stop the pipeline, appealed the case earlier this year to the Vermont Supreme Court. He declined to comment on the High Court’s decision, noting that information on the lifting of the stay is contained in the order issued by the Supreme Court.

The Vermont Supreme Court Docket Clerk said earlier this week that the appeal lodged by Dumont is proceeding and that the Court hasn’t received any requests to extend a Dec. 28 deadline to file appellate briefs.

When the group of Hinesburg residents represented by Dumont filed their appeal with the Vermont Supreme Court, a stay on pipeline construction was imposed. The lifting of the stay paves the way for the utility to move ahead with construction of its natural- gas pipeline. Vermont Gas filed a motion to dismiss the stay Nov. 4, according to Vermont Gas Systems’ Communications Manager Beth Parent.

After the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the stay was made public, Parent noted the utility was anxious to proceed with work on the project. “We are in the process of finalizing our contract for the construction in the park,” wrote Parent in an email . “We expect to begin this winter and expect it to take approximately 15 weeks until the entire project is in service.

This is great news for the thousands of families and businesses who are depending on us to deliver this important energy choice to them.”

The section of the pipeline running through Geprags Park is expected to run 30 to 50 feet below the surface and would be “compatible with recreational uses of the park,” according to the Justices’ opinion. The South Burlington-based utility also promised to return Geprags Park to its “pre-drill condition” if it loses the appeal the residents lodged with the Vermont Supreme Court.

Also, the Justices noted in their opinion that Vermont Gas Systems secured a $1,000,000 bond to compensate the Town of Hinesburg if the installation of the pipeline harms the park. Also, the Justices’ decision points out that if Vermont Gas asserted that if it should lose the case brought by Dumont and his clients, that the utility could “return the park to its pre-drill condition.”

In 1991, about 80 acres of open, agricultural land, sitting northwest of “Ballard’s Corner,” was donated by the Geprags family to Hinesburg. The condition regarding the donation was that it only be used for “educational and recreational pursuits.” The Town accepted the land in 1992.