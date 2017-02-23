Vermont Gas, Middlebury Early Care Center partner

MIDDLEBURY — By switching to cleaner, more affordable natural gas and taking advantage of Vermont Gas Systems’ award-winning energy efficiency programs, a popular Middlebury early care and learning center is slated to save over $1,600 per year on its heating bills, the company announced.

Vermont Gas’ energy experts worked with Otter Creek Child Center to help implement energy efficiency measures and make the conversion from heating oil to natural gas. The company has actively been working with individuals and businesses in Addison County on energy efficiency and providing expert advice on ways to convert to natural gas, in advance of the Addison Natural Gas expansion, which is scheduled to be complete this spring.

“Reducing our operational expenses helps achieve our goal to keep tuition affordable and to direct more dollars towards programmatic expenses, allowing us to improve upon our practice,” said Linda January, director of the Otter Creek Child Center. “Making the farmhouse more energy efficient and structurally sound will allow the farmhouse to be our home for the next 30 plus years.”

The Weybridge Street early care and learning center cares for approximately 50 children from varying socio-economic backgrounds in Addison County. Vermont Gas’ energy experts worked to insulate the building and helped provide over $5,000 in financial incentives for energy equipment and upgrades.

