Vermont has history of resident, non-citizen voting

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Constitution of 1777, in which Vermont declared itself an independent state, reflected its drafters’ desire to make suffrage broadly inclusive.

Although Vermont’s founders modeled their constitution on Pennsylvania’s Constitution, they deleted the property qualification for voters that appeared in the Pennsylvania Constitution and the laws of many of the 13 colonies.

The drafters also prohibited slavery in the first article of the constitution, making Vermont the first government in America to do so, and, although suffrage rights were defined by gender, the constitution did not explicitly require electors to be white. Finally, the Vermont Constitution included provisions for alien suffrage.

The Republic of Vermont’s Constitution of 1777 gave foreign men all the rights of native-born freemen after they fulfilled a residency requirement of one year and took an oath of allegiance. After Vermont became a state in the new United States, it continued its tradition of alien suffrage in its Constitution of 1793. In the following decades, however, legislators worried that the language of Vermont’s Constitution, by granting aliens all rights of native-born citizens, would be interpreted as effectively naturalizing them, therefore coming into conflict with the exclusive naturalization powers of the new United States Congress.

In 1828, Vermont amended its Constitution to address this concern, adopting new language tying citizenship to voting, while allowing existing alien voters to retain their suffrage rights.Today, the Vermont Constitution retains the language of U.S. citizenship in its voting provisions, reading:

“Every person of the full age of 18years who is a citizen of the United States, having resided in this State for the period established by the General Assembly and who is of a quiet and peaceable behavior, and will take the following oath or affirmation, shall be entitled to all the privileges of a voter of this state.”

Although statewide voting rights were linked to U.S. citizenship after 1828, non-citizens continued to participate as voters and government officials at the local level. In the case of Woodcock v. Bolster, decided in 1863, the Vermont Supreme Court considered whether voting by aliens in school and town elections conflicted with the constitution.

