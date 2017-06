× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

WHITING – Horses graze in a pasture along the Leicester Whiting Road in Whiting, just west of swampy Beartrap Island, June 20. Along with dairy cows, horses are a big part of the Vermont landscape, too. "Our horse farmers... produce neither food nor fiber, but like ornamental plants, farm stands, and Christmas trees, they do believe that they are an integral part of Vermont's agricultural working landscape," says Heidi Krantz of the Vermont Horse Council.