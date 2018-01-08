Vermont is tops for new residents

× Expand Fair use photo courtesy of RE/MAX Alliance Moving day: Vermont had the highest percentage of inbound migration in 2017 with nearly 68 percent of moves to and from the state being inbound, according to new data provided by United Van Lines.

MIDDLEBURY | Americans are moving westward, flocking to the Mountain and Pacific West, while the Northeast and Midwest continue to lose residents, according to Melissa Sullivan, a spokesperson for Indiana-based United Van Lines.

“In 2017, more residents moved out of Illinois than any other state with 63 percent of moves being outbound. Vermont had the highest percentage of inbound migration in 2017 with nearly 68 percent of moves to and from the state being inbound,” Sullivan reported in a news statement.

Contrary to some political pundits and critics of Vermont’s high taxes, Vermont is a surprising destination for new residents looking for a better place to live—at least that’s what United Van Lines’ 2017 41st Annual National Movers Study indicates.

“As a region, the Mountain West continues to increase in popularity with 54 percent of moves being inbound,” Sullivan noted. "The West is represented on the high-inbound list by Oregon (65 percent), Idaho (63 percent), Nevada (61 percent) Washington (59 percent), and Colorado (56 percent). Of moves to Oregon, the highest ranking western state, a new job or company transfer (49 percent) and proximity to family (24 percent) led the reasons for most inbound moves. The southern states also saw a high number of people moving in with 52 percent of total moves being inbound.”

Sullivan said that the moving company found that the Northeast continues to experience a moving deficit with New Jersey (63 percent outbound), New York (61 percent) and Connecticut (57 percent) making the list of top outbound states for the third consecutive year. Massachusetts (56 percent) also joined the top outbound list this year.

“For more than 40 years, United Van Lines has been tracking which states people are moving to and from. We also survey our customers to understand why they are moving from state-to-state,” said Sullivan. “As the nation’s largest household goods mover, the data we collect is reflective of national migration trends.”

Sullivan said that United Van Lines has tracked migration patterns annually on a state-by-state basis since 1977.

“For 2017, the study is based on household moves handled by United within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. Our study ranks states based off the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state. United classifies states as ‘high inbound’ if 55 percent or more of the moves are going into a state, ‘high outbound’ if 55 percent or more moves were coming out of a state or ‘balanced’ if the difference between inbound and outbound is negligible,” she added.