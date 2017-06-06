Vermont no. 12 in new jobs report

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Jeremy Lang, a web developer from Ohio, works at “coworking” space at Kennedy Brothers in Vergennes last summer. Lang works for NewsBank, in Naples, Fla. The company has an office in Chester, Vt. According to a new study by WalletHub.com, Vermont just missed the top 10 among the best states for jobs.

VERGENNES — According to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Vermont’s future will depend upon an expanded tax base of working individuals, an influx of new businesses and the biggest kingpin in any state’s growth equation: job creation.

While most of the news about Vermont’s economy has been gloomy in recent years, there’s at least one non-government jobs report that ranks the Green Mountain State as no. 12 among the best states for jobs — but there’s a few caveat to note.

First, according to a new study by WalletHub.com, Vermont just missed the top 10 among the best states for jobs. WalletHub provides good data for job seekers shopping among the 50 states.

“We compared the 50 states across 24 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time,” according to WalletHub.com’s Diana Popa.

While Vermont did well overall, the devil is hidden among a multitude of details.

For example, the state only ranked 25 in the middle of the 50-state pack for its overall job market but 13th (not bad) in overall economic environment. In short, the state looks good as far as existing jobs go and friendliness, but its job market ranking indicates it needs improvement in the long-term job market status.

Also, Vermont was completely absent from WalletHub’s top 150 best places for jobs. No city or town here, including Burlington, appeared on the list.

In the City of Rutland, Mayor David Allaire is concerned about “youth flight” and job creation. Allaire told the Eagle that during the past 10 to 20 years, the city has lost approximately 2,000 residents.

“We are aging,” Allaire said. “I think Rutland is the oldest county in the state. That poses a problem, especially when you look 5, 10, 20 years out. What’s that going to do for filling jobs and folks live and raise families here long term? We’re trying to attract people as well as reaching out to companies and businesses.”

In Vergennes, a new coworking office center is opened at the Kennedy Brothers Center. The office space enables a new generation of professionals to set up temporary shop and do their work via the Internet. It’s one of several new employment approaches to lure young professionals to Vermont.

But when it comes to career success and personal happiness, WalletHub.com’s senior writer Ritchie Bernardo said it boils down to the old real estate adage, “location, location, location.”

“Your luck of finding work, of course, depends largely on where you plan to live in 2017,” he said.