Vermont premiere

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the Vermont Premiere of “The Wolves”, a play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Assistant Professor Michole Biancosino. It will be performed April 5-6, at 7:30 p.m., and April 7, at 2 p.m.  and 7:30 p.m., in the Seeler Studio. For tickets or information, call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or online.