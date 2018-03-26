× Expand Photo by John Schurer Pictured: Quincy Simmons, Shannon Gibbs, Eliza W. Renner (below), Hannah Mohammed Abdelaal, Emily Ballou, Ursula Alwang, Rebecca Berlind, and Emma Zetterberg.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the Vermont Premiere of “The Wolves”, a play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Assistant Professor Michole Biancosino. It will be performed April 5-6, at 7:30 p.m., and April 7, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., in the Seeler Studio. For tickets or information, call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or online.