× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont Vietnam Veterans Monument interior display along Interstate 89 in Sharon, Vt.

SHARON | Over 135 Vermonters died in the decade-long Vietnam War; their stone-etched names—along with color and monochrome photographs of their wartime experiences—stand as a lasting tribute to their blood sacrifice.

When Vermont’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated at a large public gathering on Oct. 30 1982, the national wounds of the war were still largely unhealed. Two weeks after Vermont’s memorial opened in the Town of Sharon at the state’s Welcome Center along Interstate 89—the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway—the U.S. Vietnam Memorial Wall opened with sustained national attention.

By the mid-1990s, the memorial was on the endangered list as Montpelier listed rest areas, including Sharon, on the closure list. In response to the threat to the memories of their fallen brothers and sisters, members of the Vietnam veterans of America Vermont State Council rallied to save the memorial.

“On the phones, in communities, and in the halls of the State House, they reminded lawmakers of this cherished tribute. The governor and legislators listened, pledging to keep the monument in Sharon and to involve veterans in planning anew center,” according to Louise Ransom, a Gold Star mother of a Vietnam veteran at the time. “We will remember hot they looked the last time we saw them. We will also remember the weddings never attended, the houses never built, the children never born, the fields never plowed, books never written, and the songs never song.”

On Aug. 20, 2005 a new, expanded memorial was reopened—rededicated to tall the men and women from Vermont who served in the war and gave their lives in defense of democracy in the former South Vietnam.

As of 2013, a record four million individuals have visited the monument and spent time in reflection.

This beautiful monument honors the dead in both native Green Mountain stone and living green plants.

Scrims with superb photos of Vermont soldiers, taken by award-winning Vermont photographer Jack Rowell, hang in the memorial space indoors and rotate on a video wallscreen.

Outdoors, the memorial amphitheater is open year round; it is a special place for quiet meditation and reflection.

Also outside, a perpetual flame flickers at the memorial. An adjoining glass-and-steel greenhouse—housing native, tropical plants of Vietnam and heated by solar and geothermal heat—gives visitors a spectacular 360-degree view of the surrounding Green Mountains and Connecticut River Valley. In such a place, it is easy to remember youth, better days and promises unfulfilled.

This Veterans Day, veterans and their families will gather at the Vermont Vietnam Veterans Memorial to remember their comrades and a time, while long ago now, is never too far away.