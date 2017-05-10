Vermont's migrant farmworkers

BRISTOL— Vermont’s migrant farmworkers will be the topic of special twin presentations at the Lawrence Memorial Library on 40 North St. in Bristol on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Julia Doucet and Naomi Wolcott-MacCausland will discuss the needs of migrants as well showcase important facts about migrant contributions, including how over half the milk in Vermont is produced with the labor of Mexican and Central American migrants. For details, call Sue Hawkins at 802-989-3678.

