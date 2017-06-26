Vermont Smart Growth Summit: discuss it and they will come

× Expand Photo provided Gov. Phil Scott joined attendees from around Vermont at the first Smart Growth Summit held at Champlain College last week.

MIDDLEBURY — Political party officials in Vermont may have their policy differences, but they appear to agree on a glaring trend that’s hard to refute: Vermont’s population is aging rapidly.

One approach to solving the problem of an aging population may be to attract younger people, families and new businesses to the state, as championed by Gov. Phil Scott. Another approach might be to accept the inevitable and make accommodations for the changing demographics across the state, as championed by the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC).

Regardless of which solution makes the best sense for the long run, demographic change is coming to Vermont.

And this change was the focus of the first-ever Smart Growth Summit held June 16 at Champlain College. The event was co-hosted by AARP Vermont and the VNRC.

Gov. Scott was the keynote speaker at the campus gathering of 160 Vermont officials, planners, policy makers, developers, activists and business people.

The group came together to share insights and learn more while addressing a full list of community development challenges and problems (and opportunities), according to David Reville, AARP’s communications director.

Gov. Scott reported to the attendees that the state has made considerable progress in what he termed “smart growth.” He noted that there’s a renewed focus on growing downtown areas and village centers, along with a growing recognition of the value of targeting these areas for even more investment and growth.

Reville said that the Champlain summit presenters and attendees discussed their own smart growth accomplishments as well as novel ways to harness smart growth to provide housing choices, transportation options, and a high quality of life for all Vermonters, young and old.

The conversation sessions included small group discussions featuring a dozen experts from across the state who have undertaken smart growth projects, Reville noted.

The summit attendees stressed new ideas, which may be used by legislators in upcoming State House sessions, such as creating zoning that is friendlier to mixed uses in one building; creating development that reflects local values and will simplify permitting process; creating roadways for all users, especially on new road projects and retrofits; making essential infrastructure investments with creative financing solutions; and building more community involvement in what should happen locally (elected and appointed officials need to make this one a priority, many attendees said).

According to VNRC spokesperson Kate McCarthy, “whether we call it ‘smart growth’ or something else, making investments in our villages and downtowns is a way to get a lot of things that are important to us as Vermonters: more housing, healthier farms and forests, and better use of the infrastructure we’ve already installed. It’s a responsible way to make good use of limited dollars and finite land resources.”