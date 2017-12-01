Vermont State Police finalize investigation

BRIDPORT | Vermont State Police detectives have concluded its investigation into a Bridport collision that occurred on Aug. 7 that resulted in four deaths. The Eagle reported about the investigation last week.

This week, investigators noted that they were unable to determine exactly why driver Stephen Holmes, 20, crossed over the Route 22A centerline.

Based on witness statements and the manner of which the crash took place, speed and fatigue may have been contributing factors, police said.

Also, toxicology tests showed Holmes having a high concentration of Delta-9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in a post-mortem blood sample.

Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive compound that is found in Marijuana, that produces impairment.

Due to the elevated levels of Delta-9 THC found in Holmes toxicology results, marijuana impairment may have also been a contributory factor in the cause of this collision.