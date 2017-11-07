Vermont State Police investigating vehicle crash

RUTLAND | On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 4 and East Mountain Road in Killington.

The crash involved five persons, one person was ejected from a vehicle and unresponsive.

The Killington Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Manchester Rescue Squad, and Wallingford Rescue Squad all responded.

Nicole Auclair was operating a 2005 Volvo XC7 on Route 4, traveling westbound on US Route 4 towards East Mountain Road.

Jacob Lyngdal was operating a 2010 Volkswagon CC Sport, traveling westbound on Route 4 towards East Mountain Road.

The vehicle being operated by Auclair collided within the rear end of Lyngdals’ vehicle, causing Lyngdals’ vehicle to cross the center line into the eastbound lane.

The operator of vehicle 3, operating a 2005 Honda motorcycle on Route 4, was traveling eastbound towardsEast Mountain Road.

Vehicle 3 collided with Lyngdals’ vehicle ejecting operator 3 and a passenger from the vehicle.

The operator and passenger of vehicle 3 sustained serious injuries and was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center by DHART.

Lyngdal sustained less-serious injuries. He was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service where he was treated and released.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene to process the crash.

Any criminal charges which may result from this incident will be filed by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

Names of the operator and passenger of vehicle 3 are being held pending family notification of medical injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks (802) 773-9101.