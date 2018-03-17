Vermont Student Assistance Corp. red flags access to taxpayer funds

× Expand Photo courtesy C2 Education

Vermont Student Assistance Corp., joined by school guidance counselors, business leaders, parents and students, are calling on lawmakers to preserve the use of the taxpayer-funded Vermont State Grant program at institutions of higher education outside Vermont.

Legislation introduced would change a 50-year-old, time-honored policy that allows portability of the grants.

“At its core, this is an issue of fairness, equality and social justice for our kids,” said Scott Giles, VSAC president and CEO. “...These students are typically the first in their families to attend college and rely on the Vermont State Grant,” Giles said. “Some of the programs are not available at schools in Vermont. Without the grants, students will be forced to incur more debt or decide not to pursue college at all.”

Students receiving the Vermont State Grant choose non-Vermont institutions for many reasons. For some, particularly in the southern and border counties, the nearest institution is across state lines, some 25 to 50 miles or more. For others, the programs they seek are not available in Vermont.

“I have lived my life as a “low-income” person and I am a first-generation college student with two parents who didn’t finish high school,” said Layla Rafaoui, a PhD student form Charlotte.

The 3,800 Vermonters who currently receive the Vermont State Grant to study out of state, receive, on average, $6,000 in benefits over four years.