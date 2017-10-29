Vermont: tick-borne illnesses on the rise

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | The long-term prognosis for the health of Vermonters who work and play in the great outdoors isn’t good.

A new message from the Vermont Department of Health indicates that in the coming years, we’ll have to pay a lot more attention to ticks and the growing list of diseases they carry, not just Lyme disease.

Most often blamed on climate change, ticks are lingering longer into the autumn months and emerging earlier in spring here.

“Ticks are back for one more meal before winter... this means a high risk to Vermonters in a year that already has a record rate of the tickborne disease anaplasmosis,” according to Bradley Tompkins, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the Vermont Health Department.

Tompkins said up to Thanksgiving this year, people be prepared for tick bites.

“We’re very concerned about the rate of anaplasmosis that we are seeing all over Vermont, and especially in the southern part of the state,” he said. “...We have already exceeded last year’s case count.”

Anaplasmosis, a nasty bacteria, attacks human red blood cells and is carried by the infected black-legged tick; yes, it’s the same nasty critter that transmits Lyme disease, babesiosis, Borrelia miyamotoi and Powassan virus.

Cases of anaplasmosis has increased from only three cases in 2010 to 201 cases last year, This year, 2017, isn’t over yet but it’s expected to equal or surpass 2016’s number of cases.

“These numbers mean it’s even more important to be on your guard,” Tompkins said. “It’s easy to think of ticks as a summer concern, but they are out in force right now. If you’ll be one of the many Vermonters enjoying the outdoors—hiking, doing yard work, or out hunting, especially deer, grouse and hare hunters who spend a lot of time pushing through thick brush—make sure you know how to avoid tick bites.”

Thompson added that more than one-third of Vermonters reported to have anaplasmosis were sick enough to be hospitalized.