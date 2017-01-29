Veterans wanted for AMVETS Post 1 in Vermont

COLCHESTER — American Veterans (AMVETS) Vermont Post 1 are inviting those who have served, or who are currently serving to join Vermont’s only post of AMVETS.

What makes AMVETS different from other veterans’ organizations is that its membership is open to all veterans, regardless of what time they served. They also accept National Guard and Reservists without the need of having any active duty time. Any service member currently serving are also welcome to join. AMVETS does not limit membership, but in practice it opens its membership and eligibility.

AMVETS members serve Active Duty Armed Forces personnel, their fellow veterans, and their communities through a variety of state and national programs. AMVETS is a non-profit organization that has been in existence since the end of WWII by U.S. Congressional Charter.

Post 1 in Vermont is the only chartered Post in the entire state. Our current members come from many parts of the state. We are hoping to increase our representation from every part of the state of Vermont. Please join and be a part of a great group of veterans who love their country and its principles.

Vermont Post 1 currently meets the second Monday of every month, at 6:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester.

Those who wish to get an application or to receive more information about AMVETS, send a request to: John Kehoe, Membership Drive, PO Box 395, Alburgh, VT 05440.