Vice President visits Lake Hortonia

× Expand Facebook photo Vice President Mike Pense and Second Lady Karen Sue Pence spent Labor Day weekend vacationing along Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton, Vt.

HUBBARDTON | U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Sue Pence spent vacation time at a private residence on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Air Force Two touched down at the Vermont Air Guard station in Burlington Aug. 31.

The second couple relaxed and met local residents when stopping for a snack at the Sudbury Shoppe along Route 30 on Sept. 2.

Store owners Marianne and David were surprised when Secret Service agents arranged the Vice Presidential visit for an ice cream treat.

The Pences then posed on the porch of the Sudbury Shoppe for a photograph. The image was also posted to the Sudbury Shoppe’s Facebook page and was viewed online by hundreds of customers and local residents.

Mrs. Pence is a multi-facted woman having been trained as aviator and artist. She is an advocate for promoting art for emotional and physical healing.

Mrs. Pense illustrated the new book, “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President” (published by Regnery Kids) which was written by the couple’s daughter, Charlotte Pense. The best-selling children’s book is about the Vice President’s fictional pet rabbit.

Details about the Pence trip was kept quiet and details were not revealed to the public, however, it appears the Vice President met briefly with several key Vermont Republicans about the mid-term elections.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) joined the Pences at Republican Sen. John McCain’s funeral last week. A statement by Leahy last week indicated that he was pleased about the Vice President’s visit to the Green Mountain State.

“I am glad to hear that they are able to now visit the most beautiful state in the country, and I hope they enjoyed their time in Vermont,” according to Leahy.