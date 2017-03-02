×
Photo by Cassandra Loucy
John and Margo Roleau, new owners of the Village Green Market, opened the doors to the beautifully renovated store Monday morning. They plan to host a Grand Opening party once the weather warms up.
Photo by Cassandra Loucy
John and Margo Roleau, new owners of the Village Green Market, opened the doors to the beautifully renovated store Monday morning. They plan to host a Grand Opening party once the weather warms up.
©2016 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.