VIVID Midd turns heads

× Expand Photo provided A VIVID Midd traffic-calming “pop-up” demonstration on Seymour Street in downtown Middlebury is on display for the next few weeks.

MIDDLEBURY | If you happen to encounter colorful wooden flower boxes curbside while driving around Middlebury, you have the opportunity to react to a new town project called VIVID Midd.

Local Motion, Better Middlebury Partnership and the Town of Middlebury, as well as volunteers from the Middlebury Safe Routes, are trying a two-week long “pop-up” experiment project in town.

The unusual roadside flower plantings are designed to test so-called traffic-calming strategies where participants want to see a more bike-pedestrian friendly environment.

While the VIVID Midd “pop-ups” are not meant to be permanent curbside fixtures, they have been designed for project members to collect public comments should town officials (and voters) consider permanent strategies for future street enhancements.

Selectboard member Laura Asermily has been behind spurring on the traffic-calming ideas.

“The pop-up demonstration projects began on Aug. 21 and will last for two to three weeks,” she said. “Look for a VIVID Midd sandwich board sign at our three test locations: Merchants Row/Main Street intersection on Seymour Street, from Gregg’s Market to the Congregational Church, Seymour Street and on Maple Street at the entrance to the Marbleworks. We are interested in your input.”

If you would like to provide comments on the demonstration projects, complete the town’s online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/MiddleburyPopups. You can also contact Asermily at lasermily@yahoo.com or Town Planner Jennifer Murray at jmurray@townofmiddlebury.org.