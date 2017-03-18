Volunteer spotlight: Lisa Mitchell and Emily McFadden

MIDDLEBURY — Lisa Mitchell of Middlebury, has been a volunteer member of the Porter Medical Center Auxiliary Board since 2016. Lisa is “proud to be a part of The Porter Auxiliary, an organization that funds important medical infrastructure projects, from raising a quarter of million dollars for the Birthing/Surgical Care Center to funding equipment purchases that enhance Porter’s capabilities and care.” Lisa also serves as Chair of the Bridge School Board, Chair of the Middlebury Underground Board and volunteers on an event-planning committee for WomenSafe. Thank you, Lisa, for your dedication to these Addison County nonprofit organizations!

MIDDLEBURY — Emily McFadden of New Haven, has donated her time and talent as an event photographer with RSVP and the United Way of Addison County for several years. Most recently, Emily took part in the United Way’s Day of Caring event. She greatly appreciated the opportunity to interview and photograph Days of Caring volunteers at various non-profit sites in Addison County. “It was great to talk to kids and adults alike who were helping in their community... and I learned a few new things about gardening and composting while I was at it!” Emily previously served on an environmental team with City Year/Americorps, and has loved getting back in touch with her inner volunteer again! Thank you for your support, Emily!