Volunteers of Vermont: Time not money

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermonters tend to give more to local charities than on a statewide level, according to Joanie Praamsma of the Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County. Pictured: Praamsma (left) with Pregnancy Resource Center coworker Client Services Director Fawnda Buttolph.

MIDDLEBURY | According to a new survey by the Washington, D.C.-based personal-finance website WalletHub, released just in time for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28, when it comes to charities among the 50 states, Vermont has the most charities per capita. Yet the state did not make the top 20 list of most charitable states.

Marked for the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday focuses on the year-end charitable season of giving. The event was created six years ago by the New York-based Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact.

According to WalletHub, Vermont has the most charities per capita, standing at 27.14, which is 4.6 times more than in Nevada, the state with the fewest in-state charities at 5.95. However, the northern New England state didn’t make it to the top 20 most generous, charitable states in the United States. The Green Mountain State ranks 33 among the 50 states when it comes to charitable giving.

“With a third of all annual giving taking place in December, and the U.S. ranking No. 5 overall in the 2017 World Giving Index, our report on 2017’s Most Charitable States includes a charity calculator (app) to help donors decide whether to give time or money for maximum philanthropic impact,” WalletHub’s Communications Manager Diane Popa said.

So, how does Vermont stack up among the remaining 49 states when it comes to volunteering and giving back to the community?

At least when it comes to having a sturdy population of dedicated volunteers, Vermont is ranked No. 1 in retaining community volunteers across the state.

WalletHub reported the following data about Vermont collected by its survey takers:

• Volunteerism rate: 31.04 percent, 12 out of 50

• Volunteer retention rate: 75.9 percent, 1 out of 50

• Volunteer hours per capita, 37.1 percent, 13 out of 50

• Community-service requirement for high school graduation: 25 out of 50

• Share of population collecting and distributing clothes for the needy: 22.73 percent, 35 out of 50

• Share of population collecting and distributing clothing for the needy: 11.25 percent, 47 out of 50