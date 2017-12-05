Volunteers of Vermont: Time not money

Photo by Lou Varricchio
Vermonters tend to give more to local charities than on a statewide level, according to Joanie Praamsma of the Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County. Pictured: Praamsma (left) with Pregnancy Resource Center coworker Client Services Director Fawnda Buttolph.
MIDDLEBURY | According to a new survey by the Washington, D.C.-based personal-finance website WalletHub, released just in time for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28, when it comes to charities among the 50 states, Vermont has the most charities per capita. Yet the state did not make the top 20 list of most charitable states.
Marked for the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday focuses on the year-end charitable season of giving. The event was created six years ago by the New York-based Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact.
According to WalletHub, Vermont has the most charities per capita, standing at 27.14, which is 4.6 times more than in Nevada, the state with the fewest in-state charities at 5.95. However, the northern New England state didn’t make it to the top 20 most generous, charitable states in the United States. The Green Mountain State ranks 33 among the 50 states when it comes to charitable giving.
“With a third of all annual giving taking place in December, and the U.S. ranking No. 5 overall in the 2017 World Giving Index, our report on 2017’s Most Charitable States includes a charity calculator (app) to help donors decide whether to give time or money for maximum philanthropic impact,” WalletHub’s Communications Manager Diane Popa said.
So, how does Vermont stack up among the remaining 49 states when it comes to volunteering and giving back to the community?
At least when it comes to having a sturdy population of dedicated volunteers, Vermont is ranked No. 1 in retaining community volunteers across the state.
WalletHub reported the following data about Vermont collected by its survey takers:
• Volunteerism rate: 31.04 percent, 12 out of 50
• Volunteer retention rate: 75.9 percent, 1 out of 50
• Volunteer hours per capita, 37.1 percent, 13 out of 50
• Community-service requirement for high school graduation: 25 out of 50
• Share of population collecting and distributing clothes for the needy: 22.73 percent, 35 out of 50
• Share of population collecting and distributing clothing for the needy: 11.25 percent, 47 out of 50
• Share of Vermont’s population fundraising or selling items to raise money for charity: 25.73 percent, 19 out of 50.
• Share of income donated to charities and the needy: .94 percent, 45 out of 50
• Share of population donating personal time to charities and the needy: 44 percent, 12 out of 50
• Rank of population donating money to charities and the needy: 34 out of 50
• Public charities per 100 residents: 27.14 percent, 1 out of 50
• State regulations affecting charities: 40 out of 50
• “Feeding America” food banks per 1 million residents: 86 percent, 19 out of 50
• Overall score: 61.9 percent
• Overall rank: 33 out of 50
WalletHub’s survey analyst Jill Gonzalez said that, at least in terms of volunteering, Vermont does quite well compared to rest of the United States.
“Vermont has the 12th highest volunteer rate at 31 percent and the highest volunteer retention rate in the country at 76 percent,” she said. “However, when it comes to distributing food and clothes, the state ranked below average with just 23 percent of the population distributing food and 11 percent distributing or collecting clothes, the third lowest share in the country.”
However, when it comes to charitable giving, in terms of out-of-pocket money, the picture looks very different, Gonzalez added.
“Less than one percent of Vermonters’ income is donated. Fortunately, it appears that Vermont’s residents — 44 percent of them — prefer to donate their personal time (rather than money). That’s certainly helpful since the state has the highest number of public charities at over 27 per 10,000 residents,” Gonzalez said. In the true sense of the old adage, when it comes to helping out those in need, ttime is just as valuable as money to the minds of most Vermonters.
While Joanie Praamsma, executive director of the non-profit, faith-based Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County in Middlebury, confirms that Vermonters are somewhat cautious when donating their hard-earned money to charity, they might do so for a very good, down-to-earth reason; a reason that’s born of old- fashioned New England pragmatism.
“I used to work for a statewide non-profit, so I have the perspective from giving at a statewide level to giving on the local level,” Praamsma said. “Now I observed that I didn’t see as much giving on the big level as much as you do locally. Vermonters like their towns and villages. Thus, people appear to give more on a very local level. I’d suppose that’s because donors are more simply more connected to their own communities. As far as the current state of volunteerism goes across Vermont, I’d have to give it a big thumbs up. For example, we have three volunteers working in our Middlebury office right now, with a total of six volunteers who help us out at various for certain events. And then we have to count the 15 generous churches, and their congregations, who help us, too. So far, we haven’t lost a single dedicated volunteer.”