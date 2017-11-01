Voters to decide gas line easements

MDDLEBURY | Middlebury residents will attend a Special Town Meeting, Nov. 6-7.

All legal voters of the town were warned and notified to meet at the Mary Hogan Elementary School Cafeteria-Gymnasium, located at 201 Mary Hogan Dr. on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., for an informational meeting on Article 1, and on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. at the new Middlebury Town Offices, 77 Main St., to vote by Australian ballot on Article 1 as provided by the Middlebury Town Charter.

The text of the Article 1 on the ballot reads as follows: “Shall the legal voters of the Town of Middlebury approve the current Deed of Easement agreements as approved by the Selectboard at their meeting on June 27, 2017 and convey three land easements (one behind the town office and Ilsley library, one near Mr. Ups Restaurant, and one on Mill Street) to Vermont Gas Systems?”