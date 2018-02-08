Voters to decide OVUU District budget

× Expand Photo courtesy of Banwell Architects Voters in the Otter Valley Unified Union School District will gather Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m., for part 1of the annual district meeting and budget vote. The meeting will be held at the OVUHS auditorium.

BRANDON | Voters in the Otter Valley Unified Union School District will gather Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m., for part 1of the annual district meeting and budget vote.

The meeting will be held at the OVUHS auditorium.

On the agenda this year are the elections of district moderator, clerk and treasurers. The Board of School Directors will also present its estimate of district expenses for the 2018-19 academic year.

Also on the agenda is the decision to determine approve compensation, if any, to Unified Union District officers.

The board will also determine authorization of the OVUU District to borrow money pending the receipt of payments from the Vermont Education Fund or town tax funds by the issuance of notes or orders payable, not later that the end of February 2019. However, the OVUU District is authorized by state law to borrow all funds needed to meet its obligations.

The Feb. 28 meeting will recessed until Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 6, for voting by Australian ballot.

Voting will see the election of school directors from the OVUU District towns.

Voters will also decide on the over $19 million district budget, which amounts to roughly $14,000 per student. While contentious, the cost per pupil is 1.22 percent less than this year’s spending.

Polls open March 6 around the OVUU District, which spans communities in both Rutland and Addison counties, are as follows: Brandon Town Hall (7 a.m.-7 p.m.), Goshen Town Hall (9 a.m.-7 p.m.), Leicester Town Hall (10 a.m.-7 p.m.), Pittsford Town Hall (7 a.m.-7 p.m.), Sudbury Town Hall (10 a.m.-7 p.m.), and Whiting Town Hall (7 a.m.-7p.m.).