Voyage to the bottom

LAKE CHAMPLAIN | Ever hung out at the bottom of a lake? Now’s your chance in a unique summer camp. Learn how to breathe underwater as you discover and explore famous shipwrecks. Explore the wonders of underwater habitats from a fish’s eye view. Come along an adventure, meet the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s dive team, and snorkel like a pro. The camp includes a one day “Try SCUBA” program. What kind of cool stuff do you think is down on the bottom of Lake Champlain? For other summer activities, call (802) 475-2022.