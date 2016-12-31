VSAC scholarships available to local H.S. students

MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Student Assistance Corp. has released its annual booklet, Scholarships for Vermonters, the ultimate guide to learn more about available scholarships and how to apply for them.

VSAC administers 168 different programs worth over $5 million each year.

While grants are generally awarded according to financial need, scholarships are typically based on factors or unique traits depending on the scholarship. These may include residency, degree program or major, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and – in some cases – financial need.

The deadline for these VSAC assisted scholarships is March 3, 2017, and Vermont residency is required. Those who submit their applications by Feb. 3 are automatically included in a drawing for a $1,000 early bird scholarship.