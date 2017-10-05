Vt. ‘Mad man’ created crime-fighting dog

× Expand Photo provided John Jack Keil, seen here clowning as Groucho Marx, was the key creator of McGruff the crime dog. He died peacefully at his Vermont home Aug. 25.

MIDDLEBURY | The late Vermont advertising man John ‘Jack’ Keil was not a household name in the Green Mountain State or elsewhere in America. But since the 94-year-old’s death Aug. 25 at his home in Westminster West, Vt., he has been the subject of numerous celebratory news reports.

In 1980, Keil was the advertising executive who led the creative team which gave birth to the U.S. Ad Council’s animated McGruff the Crime Dog campaign.

The “Take a Bite Out of Crime” campaign was designed to increase public crime awareness which skyrocketed in urban areas starting in the late 1970s.

McGruff, the animated hound who was a cross between Sherlock Holmes, TV’s Deputy Dawg, and the late actor Peter Falk’s LAPD “Columbo” series character, was introduced by President Ronald Reagan who occasionally trotted out the crime fighting mascot during his two terms in the White House.

The idea to create a crime-fighting mascot started kicking around in 1977. Keil and Leo Perlis, a member of the Ad Council’s Public Policy Committee, met with then FBI Director Clarence M. Kelley, the head of the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, to create the popular cartoon character.

At Madison Avenue advertising agency Dancer Fitzgerald Sample, Keil’s team created the trench coated McGruff as a canine Columbo, a popular TV series at the time. The group also slugged the slogan “Take a Bite Out of Crime”.

Keil was born in Rochester, N.Y., and enlisted in the Army Air Force during World War II. He was a B-24 bombardier on 50 missions over Europe and received the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He graduated from the University of Rochester in 1944 and headed to Manhattan for a career as a Madison Avenue “Mad man”.

In 2000, he was inducted into the University of Rochester Athletic Hall of Fame where he ran track and played varsity soccer.

Keil created Kellog’s “Cuckoo for CoCoa Puffs” and Toyota’s, “You asked for it, you got it” ad campaigns.

He authored two books about advertising and marketing titled, “The Creative Mystique” and “How to Zig in a Zagging World”.

“He was a guy that wanted to be an actor, so he kind of channeled that sense of drama and being the ultimate extrovert into everything he did,” said his son, Nick Keil. “It was back at a time when you know that got you a fair distance (along in your career).”

Keil’s McGruff remains his most memorable Madison Avenue legacy; the character is still a key component of Ad Council TV, radio and print public safety and street/ cyber crime campaigns today.