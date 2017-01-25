VT Fish and Wildlife begins moose study

× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife department has begun a three-year study to gather information on the moose population in the state. According to the department, the species is becoming increasingly more threatened by a parasite known as the winter tick, or moose tick.

This study will serve several purposes. Members of the Fish and Wildlife department will be able to determine causes of death for moose, travel patterns, reproduction rates, and more.

As seasons in recent years have warmed up, the winter ticks have been more able to survive and reproduce in the winter.

“Winter ticks have only started to affect moose at a population level within the past ten years.” said Tom Rogers of the VT Fish and Wildlife Department.

Numbers of ticks are monitored at weigh stations when hunters bring moose in, sometimes carrying tens of thousands of the ticks.

The ticks cause collapse due to blood loss, but they can also cause the moose to rub off their protective layer of fur in the winter in irritation, which can lead to death by hypothermia. According to Rogers, “They don’t pose a problem to deer because deer evolved with the species present and are better at grooming the ticks off their bodies.” The ticks generally do not pose much of a threat to humans.

This month, researchers began the first stage of their study in the Northeast Kingdom, which included collaring 30 cow moose—which are adult females—and 30 moose calves. The radio collars will allow them to track the moose via GPS, find out if calves are living to adulthood, and find out where the young go when they leave their mothers.

The contractors who carried out the collaring, Native Range, Inc., used helicopters to hover just over tree height. The moose were captured using nets and careful handling techniques to minimize stress and trauma to the animals. Each collar was applied in minutes, and without the use of tranquilizers.

The researchers conducting the study will be able to gather data remotely from the collars, or track the moose to the fields to study them directly.

Vermont has already taken steps to help reduce the issue of the winter ticks by increasing the number of licenses sold to hunt moose in recent years. This has taken the population of the species from over 5,000 in the state in the early 2000s to around 2,200 moose today. The species is healthiest at medium densities, ensuring the animals have adequate access to food—a single moose can consume over 25 pounds of food per day— and are not over crowding the habitats. Over population of moose is also dangerous to humans, as it increases likelihood of motor vehicle accidents caused by the large animals.

“Winter ticks spread more rapidly when moose are overabundant,” said Cedric Alexander, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s lead moose biologist. “Although we decreased Vermont’s moose herd to reduce the impacts of moose on the landscape, it may have also contributed to the much lower rates of winter ticks on Vermont’s moose than biologists observe on moose in New Hampshire or Maine.”

According to the department website, this study will cost approximately $424,123 over two years. This money will come from Pittman-Robertson federal aid, which comes primarily from taxes and fees on firearms, ammunition, and hunting supplies. The amount of money allocated to each state from this fund is determined by a formula that takes into account the size of the state and the number of licensed hunters. If more funds can be collected, the study will continue for three years.