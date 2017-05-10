VTrans makes clean sweep of highways

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio TRASH DETAIL: Addison County VTrans Supervisor Chris Bearor and his crew walked over 130 miles since April to collect 10 tons of litter in time for Green Up Day 2017.

MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Green Up Day was May 6 and volunteers turned out in force to help clean up backroads and public areas as part of the annual tradition which started in 1970. Over 20,000 individuals pitched in, statewide, this year

And while picking up trash may be a thankless job to many folks, Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Supervisor Chris Bearor of Vergennes believes that his special pre-Green Up Day “trash-detail” makes a big difference every year.

Bearor and his crew of nine men work out of the VTrans District 5 garage, located on Creek Road in Middlebury; they have been picking up trash — along state- and U.S.-designated highways — in southern Addison County since April.

The VTrans crew finished its annual sweep on May 3, just in time for the Green Up Day weekend.

Bearor noted that he and his crew have walked over 130 miles along the highways of Addison County since early April.

“We like to get out here and pick up the hazardous stuff before Green Up Day so volunteers don’t have to handle it — although we prefer that volunteers concentrate on side roads for obvious safety reasons,” he said.

In southern Addison County alone, Bearor said his crew picked up 10 tons of trash including everything from ubiquitous disposable coffee cups and lids to drug needles to batteries and illegal methamphetamine “shake-and-bake” pop bottles.

“This year we found a lot of (soiled) bed pads and dressing. Maybe it blew off a truck; we’re not sure.” Bearor said his crew also finds driver’s licenses and credit cards; they try to find the rightful owners as best they can.

Bearor said that he has observed that the biggest debris fields, at least along highways, such as Route 7, can be found within a half mile of convenience stores and restaurants.

“People finish their food and just throw it out the car window,” he said.