VUHS, Mt. Abe no. 1: Otter Creek Challenge 2017

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Buzz Kuhns The Otter Creek Challenge is the third of a series of four fall rowing races that rowers from Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s longboats program participate in. The fourth and season-ending race was held Nov. 18 in downtown Boston Harbor. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Buzz Kuhns × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Buzz Kuhns × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Buzz Kuhns Prev Next

VERGENNES | On a seasonably cold Nov. 4, 19 crews comprised of 132 youth rowers from eight Addison and Chittenden County schools participated in this year’s Otter Creek Challenge, a youth rowing race sponsored by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

The race is held annually at the Vergennes Basin just below the Vergennes falls.

Experienced and intermediate rowers raced 1.5 miles downstream and then returned upstream to the basin.

Novice rowers rowed a slightly shorter course of two miles round-trip. Due to recent rains, the falls and the current were raging making it a challenge to set a starting line.

Once off and rowing the boats flew down the creek and rounded the buoy to confront a stiff two to three knot current on the upstream leg.

All of the intrepid youth rowers finished the race and deserve accolades for what was a very challenging accomplishment.

The Otter Creek Challenge is the third of a series of four fall rowing races that rowers from LCMM’s Champlain Longboats program participate in.

The fourth and season-ending race was held Nov. 18 in downtown Boston Harbor.

The boats used in the Otter Creek Challenge were built by youth boat builders form Addison County schools at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

Vergennes Union High School placed first in the experienced six-oar division, first in the in intermediate six-oar division, first in the novice four-oar division and third, fourth, fifth, and eighth in the novice six-oar division.

Mt. Abraham Union High School placed first in the Experienced four oar division and fifth and seventh in the intermediate six-oar division.