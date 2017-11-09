VUHS student is Citizen of the Year

× Expand Photo provided VUHS DAR Award recipient, Mason Charlebois.

VERGENNES | Vergennes Union High School student Mason Charlebois has been named the 2018 DAR Citizen of the Year.

Each year a Vergennes Union High School senior is chosen for the DAR Good Citizen’s Award by faculty members nominating three seniors and then the senior class elects one of those three as their Good Citizen.

DAR is sponsored by the local Daughters of the American Revolution, Seth Warner-Rhoda Farrand Chapter and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

The DAR Good Citizen’s Award recognizes a student that possesses the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism to an outstanding degree. This student has the opportunity to apply for a scholarship as well.

Charlebois is the son of Marcel and Cathy Charlebois of Vergennes.