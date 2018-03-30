Wade receives Award of Excellence

× Expand Michelle Wade

RUTLAND | Rutland resident and nurse practitioner Michelle Wade defines excellence.

As one of Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region’s (CHCRR) nurse practitioners she is known for her thorough understanding of how critically important the work of a nurse practitioner is in caring for the elderly and the most vulnerable patients.

CHCRR recognizes Wade’s unique skills, and now the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) does, too. AANP named her recipient of the 2018 Award for Excellence in Vermont, naming her the top nurse practitioner in the state.

Wade will receive the award this summer in Denver, Colorado, during the AANP’s annual conference in June when statewide nurse practitioners and advocates will be honored from states around the country.